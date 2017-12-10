Embrace truth for peace, freedom, development –Kukah, Akubeze

Nigerians have been advised to pursue truth in order to achieve the desired peace, freedom and development in the nation.

The Vice President of Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, gave the advice in separate lectures at a conference to mark the 10th anniversary of Veritas Catholic University, held in Abuja, recently.

Speaking on Peace and National Development, at the Chelsea Hotel venue, of the conference, the clerics insisted that intellectual and moral truth is key to a peaceful, free and development in the nation. In his key note address, Archbishop Akubeze noted that the dream of CBCN remains the search for truth. He therefore enjoined the university to ensure that future leaders of Nigeria raised with the consciousness that only truth will set a people free.

“Corruption will be eradicated if students begin to learn that only money that accrues to a person as a result of hard work can be enjoyed,” he said.

The Archbishop also said that corruption exacerbated other severe challenges faced by Nigeria, pointing out that terrorism, kidnappings, robberies, political violence, and tensions between religious and ethnic groups are some of the manifestations of the vice.

“These can result in disunity, instability, and if not curtailed, disintegration. Truth is that fundamental value without which freedom, justice and human dignity are extinguished,” he said.

Akubeze also drew attention to the importance of the university’s ‘Verita’ which is Latin for truth; and encouraged the university to bring up future leaders to search for truth and common good, noting that some of the university’s students would likely become senators, governors, and maybe even Nigeria’s president.

He added that every educational institution should make the pursuit of truth their top priority: “As you know, education is not just about academic certificate. It also involves human formation. It involves character formation. In the process of your education in this institution, I want to encourage you, the staff, to help the students to have a wider horizon of life,” he added.

For his own part, Bishop Kukah lamented that Nigeria has “remained permanently on top of the league of most vile and corruption in the international reports of the world institutions.” He stressed the importance of developing a strong moral compass among Africa’s political leaders, especially through the Catholic formation of university students.

“I want to focus on the Catholic Church and argue that perhaps, with some level of robustness, it could provide this moral compass drawing extensively from its rich history and culture,” he said. He pointed to the richness of Catholic social teaching, which, he said, is rooted in the mission of Christ, namely the proclamation of salvation.

Like this: Like Loading...