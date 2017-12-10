Emerhor splashes millions of naira on women, youths on 60th birthday

It was a day of joy for the Delta State leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, when friends from all over the country, his amiable wife and family, including the grassroots gathered at his beautified country home in Ewrieni, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state to witness his birthday celebration and thank God for a successful attainment of 60 years of age, with lots of achievements in the business sector and political life.

The birthday celebration attracted dignitaries from all walks of life including, Ovie of Ewrieni kingdom; Ovie of Agbarha Kingdom; Ovie of Ughelli; Ovie of Elu; Managing Director of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Mr. Valentine Odugbo; Prof. Jones Erue; Delta State Chairman of APC, Chief Hycenth Enuha; Chief Adolor Okotie-Eboh; Engr. Samuel Adjogbe; Executive Director of Project NDDC, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochie and many others.

Meanwhile, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor in the course of the birthday ceremony, handed out N50, 000 each to the tune of N13, 000, 000 Million Naira to 262 women and youths as starter-packs to boost their businesses.

While Emerhor charged the women and youths to make good use of the funds, he noted that alleviating the sufferings of the people of Delta State was necessary because what was expected from successive administrations in the State since the past 18 years is yet to seen. He added that those recipients who manage their funds well will be given more cash to enable them spring more to success.

