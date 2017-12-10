Engaging the wonders of praise for fulfillment of prophecy

Welcome to December, our month of fulfilment of prophecy. Be rest assured that whatever is still missing in your life, God is more than able to complete it in Jesus’ name! All through this month, Praise shall be the focus of our teaching and as we engage with all our heart, we shall surely experience Supernatural Breakthroughs!

Today, I want to take us through what I have captioned, Engaging the Wonders of Praise for Fulfilment of Prophecy!

We recognise from scriptures that every prophetic word is a spiritual seed. According to the parable of the sower, the seed is the Word of God, which is also defined as the incorruptible seed. As it is written: Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever (1 Peter 1:23; see also Luke 8:11).

This means that every prophetic word is an incorruptible seed.

Interestingly, every seed delivers on praise. As it is written: Let the people praise thee, O God; let all the people praise thee. Then shall the earth yield her increase… (Psalms 67:5-7; see also 2 Peter 1:20-21).

Therefore, every prophecy requires praise to be fulfilled.

However, it is important to know that every prophecy attracts oppositions. It is written: Rise ye up, take your journey, and pass over the river Arnon: behold, I have given into thine hand Sihon the Amorite, king of Heshbon, and his land: begin to possess it, and contend with him in battle (Deuteronomy 2:24; see also 1 Corinthians 16:9).

Erroneously, for a long time, the church has seen warfare as principally engaging in prayer and fasting; but praise warfare is a principal factor in securing fulfilment of prophecies.

Let us examine some scriptural examples where praise warfare engendered the fulfilment of prophecies: First, we must understand that praise is a platform through which God intervenes in the affairs of our lives. For instance, it took God coming down for His agenda to be fulfilled concerning the Israelites.

Prior to that time, God said to Abraham: And he said unto Abram, Know of a surety that thy seed shall be a stranger in a land that is not theirs, and shall serve them; and they shall afflict them four hundred years; And also that nation, whom they shall serve, will I judge: and afterward shall they come out with great substance.

And thou shalt go to thy fathers in peace; thou shalt be buried in a good old age (Genesis 15:13-15).

However, since every divine agenda naturally attracts opposition from hell, the gods of Egypt withstood that prophetic agenda through a resistance from Pharaoh and the taskmasters. Thus, there was 30 years delay; but when God came down, that prophetic word was fulfilled.

God did not only deliver them, He remained in their midst (Deuteronomy 26:8; see also Exodus 12:41-42; Psalms 114:1-7). The presence of God that dwelt with the Israelites was the big factor that ensured their entry into the Promised Land.

Like this: Like Loading...