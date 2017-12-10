Enyeama close to Eagles’ return -Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has left the door open for goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama to be part of his 2018 World Cup squad in Russia next summer.

Reports in the local media last week suggested the former Super Eagles captain, who announced his shock retirement from international football in October 2015, had ruled out a return – casting doubt on his inclusion.

But Rohr says veteran Enyeama could earn a return.

“Coach Rohr had a productive chat with Enyeama and made it clear that he should focus on getting fit and enjoy a playing run,” team spokesperson Toyin Ibitoye said.

“Contrary to local media reports, the professional talks between both of them remains unchanged, there are conditions involved and as long as it’s adhered to, Enyeama stands a World Cup chance.”

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has failed to impress, his replacement Ikechukwu Ezenwa lacks composure while young Francis Uzoho is inexperienced.

