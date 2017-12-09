ETF: Raising the bar in Oyo education sector by Ajimobi

Poised to lift the current enhanced standard of education to loftier heights, the Oyo State Government under the administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, recently inaugurated an education trust fund in which very huge sums of money were realised and a series of promises made by many prominent Nigerians, home and abroad. Established by law enacted by the Oyo State House of Assembly and assented to on June 30, 2016, by Governor Ajimobi, the OYO ETF under the chairmanship of Chief Mrs Onikepo Akande, was established with the aim of assisting the state in sourcing for and pooling funds from government, non- governmental organisations, individuals, stakeholders, as well as the general citizens of Oyo State home and abroad to improve the quality and delivery of educational services in Oyo State.

Aside this, the ETF is positioned to transform the quality of education at all levels in the state through the provision of educational facilities, thereby raising its standard; providing finance to supplement the provision of education at all levels by government; ensuring successful completion of intervention projects and form a viable, as well as enduring partnership with other relevant stakeholders.

Added to the above objectives are plans to promote cutting-edge technologies, ideas and organisational skills in education; ensuring that projects are forward- looking, as well as, responding to present needs; and ensuring accountability and transparency in all its undertakings and dealings.

When the fund of N50bn was launched at the International Conference of the University of Ibadan on November 9, 2017, giant strides of the government aimed at improving the standard of its citizens’ education were unveiled. The ‘who is who’ in the education sector, captains of industries,business moguls, bank executives, among other stakeholders graced the occasion.

Among the creme de la creme present and represented were Sir Adebutu Kesington, Chief Tunde Afolabi, Chief Adebayo Adetunji, the Imo State Governor Mr Rochas Okorcha, who was ably represented, representatives of the Bank of Industry, representatives of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries, His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Ob.Saliu Adetunji, His Royal Majesty Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, Chief Bayo Akande of the Splash FM in Ibadan, Ambassador Olu Saanu, among many others.

Espousing the laudable intention his government has for conceiving the ETF project, Governor Ajimobi on the occasion said, “We are building a good character and knowledge, and I believe that education is knowledge and knowledge is skills and skills means empowerment. My government is the first of its kind to provide Technical University for the State where your children can combine both education with industrial practical training. Your children will also be trained in three different Languages.

Your children will have access to uninterrupted two years industrial training and the first two years will be for only theoretical aspect. I am proud to tell you that this is the first of its kind in Africa”. The Governor used the occasion to announce that two students: Miss Irabor Isabelle Gelegu and Master Adekunle Oluwatoni Adedigba of Oritamefa Baptist Model School, who scored A1 parallel in all subjects to be the best students in Nigeria in the 2017 WASSCE have been offered full scholarship and free admission to study at the State’s Technical University.

So also was Miss Akindele Oluwabukola Oyeyemi of Olivet Baptist School, who emerged as the Best student from public school in WASSCE 2017. According to the Governor, other awards given out in recognition of their contributions included Best School Governing Board which was given to GCI SGB for committing about N125m to rehabilitate the school. An award was also given to Iseyin Local Government for coming first in the WASSCE examination.

Best Supporting Company, Secondary School went to NAMPAK, while the Best Supporting Company Higher Institutions, went to BOVAS company. In his remarks on the occasion, Oba Akinolu agreed with the vision of Governor Ajimobi, saying that all hands must be on deck to restore the glory of education in the country, noting the ETF would bring back the fortune of education in Oyo State.

His words, “I am very happy to be here. I was given good education here in Ibadan at Sabo Memorial School. I visited the school on Monday and the state I met the school is not encouraging. So, with this gesture by the state government, education will be restored in the state.

I will contribute to this noble objective and will continue to support the ETF.” The monarch saluted the radical policies embraced by the Ajimobi’s government, saying it was tantamount to the efforts of successive governments in Lagos State that were pioneered by Senator Bola Tinubu.

