Ethiopian Airlines on shortlist for Ghana national carrier, as second Boeing 787-9 flies to Beijing, heads for Nigeria

Ethiopian Airlines as continued to ride the crest as one of the most sought after bride by other airlines as partners with its making the shortlist of airlines for Ghana national carrier, which is in the works even as it has made history with its recently delivered second Boeing 787 – 9, making its debut flight to Beijing, China and set for Lagos, Nigeria next week and the Island of Seychelles.

A statement by Ghana Aviation Minister, Cecelia Dapaah, named ET among the three airlines being considered as partner for its national carrier. The others are: Air Mauritius and Africa World Airline (AWA). This development is coming on the heels of approval given by parliament for the ministry to commence work on the establishment of a national carrier, following the demise of Ghana Airways in 2004.

‘‘Given the average growth rate of 7 percent in the aviation sector over the past halfdecade, government is seeking to establish a new flag-carrier on a public-private basis to tap into the current growth,’’ declared the minister. “We had a lot of solicited and unsolicited proposals that we are studying, so we are reviewing all of them,” she said, adding that government will make a decision at the right time about the best option for the Private Public Partnership (PPP).

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines’ new delivered second B-787-9 aircraft named after the Chinese capital city, Beijing, has made its maiden commercial flight to Beijing as it set to fly an all – female crew B787-9 while it will be the turn of Nigeria to welcome the aircraft as it plans to fly into Lagos airport next week Tuesday and thereafter, it will fly to the Island of Seychelles. Passengers on the flight said they enjoyed its unique features such biggest windows in the sky, high ceiling, less noise, distinctive lighting, and higher air humidity at 40, 000 feet.

