Exhibition: Animashaun’s ‘Becoming Mariam’ opens in Lagos

‘Becoming Mariam’, a solo exhibition of recent work by fast-rising contemporary Nigerian artist, Buki Animashaun, opens today at Omenka Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos. It is an exhibition as an immersion into self-actualisation and the abstract experience of metamorphosis. ‘Becoming Mariam’, which will open till December 23, features work from Animashaun’s series, ‘Space Between Us’, an exploration into what separates us and the process of connecting. Using the theme of “an outer space nebula, from first contact, this series is a visual representation of how authentic connections can change our experiences”. Also included are works from ‘Success Metrics’, a series that uses statistical data tools as visual representations for how to measure successes. “To serve as illustration, the piece ‘Timeplot’ visually encourages the viewer to consider what it means to be bold and the inevitable reward of growth over time.

“The piece has bright colours and mixed media with her signature bold lines. Significantly, both of these series are connected by themes of authenticity, uniqueness and self-motivation, which the artist describes as tenets of her art and my life.“Many African communities are still largely homogenous bodies of similar ethnic and regional influences. Our strong cultural influences systematically guide how we interact and connect with one another; connections that still have significant room for growth in authenticity and accommodation. The advent of digital communication and media tools facilitates our ability to connect more truthfully.

“I explore in my art, abstract symbols which measure social, economic and political cultures through time and evolution,” Animashaun said. Employing acrylic paint on canvas, she added, “My art explores my under standing of community, juxtaposed over my understanding of Anglo-Arabian influences based on strong Yoruba feminine morality.”

According to her, with each piece, she is motivated to find balance in texture, warmth, intensity and communication and an understanding influenced by her studies in Political Science and African Studies at the University of Florida and a Postgraduate Diploma in Law. “In my pieces, my medium and expression are paramount; subject and theme complimentary to create content that embodies the principles of community, what it means to take care of each other in our digital, global world,” she further stated. Animashaun was born in Lagos Nigeria to a Muslim father and a Catholic mother.

She earned a BA in political science, African studies and French from the University of Florida (2008) and a graduate diploma in law from the BPP Law School, England. In 2012, Animashaun worked as a partnership development manager at Rocket Internet GmbH and from 2008 to 2010 as an executive assistant at Timbuktu Media Limited (NEXT Newspapers) while she is presently the communications consultant at Anne Thomas Media.

Like this: Like Loading...