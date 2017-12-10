Exquisite in fairy-tale ball gowns

As Christmas gradually approaches, it’s that time of the year when you get invited to different kinds of events that require you to follow appropriate dress codes. So if you have been invited to a dinner party with bow tie and glamour as its dress code, then a ball room dress will be an ideal pick for you. Celebrities all over the world love to play the part of one of the most iconic storybook princesses in Cinderella-inspired ball gowns for formal occasions.

The mermaid dress, embroidered formal evening gowns, long lace sleeves evening gowns, evening gowns with bustier necklines, embellished formal evening wear are some of the most popular styles that you can find celebrities sporting.

Here are basic things you ought to keep in mind when you go ball gown shopping for a formal party: The Occasion– Some formal events allow you to dress up in more revealing or figure flattering styles than others.

Go with more conservative styles like higher necklines, A-line gowns with geometric necklines etc. when in formal gatherings. With a more flexible and modern crowd, you can don side slits, halter straps, open back gowns and the likes.

The Budget– It is an important factor. Departmental stores can provide you with ample formal evening gowns but since they are more accessible, you’d need to accessorise and customise your look for a unique appearance. Keep an eye out for sales.

Also, internet shopping is a better option when working with a budget. Your Body Shape– You got to pick and experiment with evening gowns that flatter your natural shape. If you are petite, go for wellfitted gowns with V-necklines that highlight your waistline.

If you have wider shoulders, avoid straps or spaghetti gowns. You can flaunt one-shoulder gowns, halter necks etc. Understand your body and work with it!

