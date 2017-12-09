Fanendo Adi vows to take Eagles chance

Nigerian born-American-based centre forward, Adi once again declares his intension to lace his boots for Nigeria. The Portland Timbers goal poacher who has made his mark in the MLS expressed his commitment to play for the Super Eagles if given the opportunity. Adi, 27, has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he could be an added advantage to the Nigerian main squad having played for some notable club sides in Europe and America. Currently he’s the all times highest goals scorer for his Portland Timbers.

His goals helped Portland Timbers clinch the MLS league title two seasons ago for the first time in the history of the club and was subsequently rewarded with a long time contract which placed him as the highest earning Nigerian in the MLS. Adi, who joined Portland Timbers from FC Copenhagen of Demark on loan, might not be playing in the big leagues but believes he has what it takes to make the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. “If invited to the Super Eagles, Rohr will have extra options in his attack with the inclusion of Adi. He has also broken records and set new ones within this period for his club and the MLS.

He was the first player to score a brace in four consecu- tive MLS leagues games last season as well as his club’s all time highest goals scorer, the only Nigerian player that has made FIFA Ultimate team of the month for three month consecutively,” explains Sam Aindigh, a member of Lobi Stars’ management team. Adi came close to acquiring his first cap for Nigeria last year when he was invited for the Nations Cup qualifier against Egypt in Kaduna and Cairo but was n o t listed as the interim coach Samson Siasia preferred to go with some already known players. According to Siasia, Adi was good but he was a new player to the entire team and there was no time to blend.

“Having followed Fanendo Adi for some time now I sincerely want to believe that he will be of great value to the Super Eagles. Initially it took me a long time to establish his true nationality going by his first name which gives him out easily as an American, this quest took me to Gboko, his home town where I met with his dad who is also a football coach to unravel his true nationality and since then Adi has always shown great enthusiasm to play for his fatherland despite the fact that he has been snubbed several times,” Aindigh stated.

