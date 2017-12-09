Fujairah Aviation Academy appoints Stay Up as partner in Africa

History beckons as one of the privately owned leading aviation schools in Nigeria, StayUp Aviation Institute of Technology, Ibadan, has been appointed by the Fujairah Aviation Academy, Dubai (United Arab Emirates) as its sole partner in Africa. This new partnership deal was recently signed in Dubai by representatives of the two bodies.

The Chief Executive Officer of StayUp Aviation institute of Technology, Kenneth Oudah, who is delighted by this development, said the partnership bid was a step in the right direction, as it will bring about promotion of quality training and new trend in the aviation industry internationally.

‘‘The meeting with the best aviation academy in the gulf, Fujairah Aviation Academy, in Dubai was a successful one and with our pedigree as a certified aviation school in Nigeria, we were able to seal deals with them. “Again, our partnership bid came to reality based on our transparent and excellent jobs done for other partnering schools in USA, Europe and Asia and our passion to train personnel,’’ said Oudah.

