My funny experience in a public bus –Aisha Lawal

Screen sensation, Aisha Lawal said one of the things that keeps her going in life is the death of her father. Speaking exclusively with RazzleDazzle, Aisha said just like every human being out there she likes money and won’t go begging or do anything negative other than to work with her hands and make her own cash.

“There’s this zeal and urge I have to make money more than the others. Unfortunately, I don’t have a father.

The absence of my father is one of the motivating factors that make me want to work and be self-reliant. So I have to work hard and I don’t know how to beg for money.”

On memorable and some of the crazy moments she has had with fans she recounts, “When I started acting, I didn’t have a car and I couldn’t afford to take cabs like my friends then, so, I always pack my things in the backpack, use face cap and glasses whenever I’m going to locations.

One day, I was going to Ibadan from Oyo, and I boarded a bus opposite Arunah De Plaza Hotel, there was no space at the front seat so I had to go to the middle row and there were two rough looking guys sitting there and one was like, ‘this girl resembles that lady that acts’ and they both started arguing; ‘It’s her, It’s not her’ and one finally said ‘Look at her well, that one that acts isn’t this pretty.

This one doesn’t have long mouth and long neck like the one that acts”, then the other one agreed.

I didn’t say anything till I alighted from the bus but laughed to myself all through that experience’’. She said.

