GEJ, Atiku: We have no preferred candidates

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar have reiterated their positions that they have no preferred candidate in today’s national convention. While Jonathan stressed that he is prepared to work with all those that would emerge as new leaders of the party, Atiku maintained that he remained neutral. Jonathan said that contrary to speculations and permutations by some interest groups that he was behind the ambition of some candidates, he has never discussed or plotted with any one against the ambition of any of the candidates, describing the speculations as falsehood.

In a goodwill message to members of the party ahead of the convention, Jonathan urged delegates to choose wisely and ensure that those they elect are those who have the interest of the party and nation at heart. He expressed delight at the level of dedication and enthusiasm of all party members towards building a strong PDP and wishes all participants success as they seek to freely elect members of the National Working Committee, that will lead the party for the next four years. “I am mpressed with the level of preparations for the convention, especially with the number of the candidates and the spread and vibrancy of the campaigns, which has established a new paradigm for intra-party elections, in the country,” Jonathan said. Atiku advised the party to vote only for a strong, not a preferred candidate.

In a statement by his media office, Atiku said: “As our great political party sets forth to elect new set of national officers for the party today (Saturday), we must put the interest of the party first and I urge our delegates to vote for people they believe will better promote the interest of the party.

“I am an advocate of democracy and it is my belief that the best way to strengthen a political party is to promote the principle of internal democracy in the workings of the party. I believe that all of the aspirants for respective positions are eminently qualified and the task is before our delegates to pick people who will make PDP even a stronger party after the Convention. “I do not have any preferred candidate, all I ask of our delegates and members of the organizing committee is that they should give us a national convention that is transparent, free and credible – one that will establish a standard for how intraparty elections are to be held in the country. “I wish all members and leaders of our great party, the PDP a successful national convention just as I wish all the aspirants luck in their endeavors,” Atiku said.

