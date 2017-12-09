Girl star, Iseoluwa, to headline concert December 17

Following the successful launch of her first official album as a precursor to an enchanting video just a few months ago which left memorable impression in the minds of gospel music lovers and got the industry watching, youngster, Iseoluwa, is set to take it a notch higher this Yuletide with her maiden concert dubbed ‘Iseoluwa Live in Concert’.

The 12-year-old singer will feature other notable gospel acts in a first of its kind show like never before experienced, following her remarkably interesting age and talent, which has wowed her audience since her emergence in the gospel music entertainment genre. Billed to lend their support to the star act are top gospel artistes like Mike Abdul, Tim Godfrey, Wole Oni, Onos, Eben, Tosin Bee, Odunayo Aboderin, and the sensational music instructor of the Mtn Project Fame, Uncle Ben.

Since her emergence, the child star who was discovered at the age of five, by her mum, has made special appearances in music events like the Meets Media monthly event for creatives and personalities in the entertainment and media circuit and as well headlined music activities at church festivals. This show is expected to set a new path with its perceived uniqueness.

Billed to hold on December 17, at the RCCG Jesus Embassy Parish, Harris Drive, beside Heyden Filling Station, VGC Lekki Lagos, ‘Iseoluwa Live in Concert’ is peculiar in way that the purpled coloured themed event is supposedly to drive and promote the message of peace through her maiden religious concert. This she stated thus in her precocious wisdom: “If we are to create peace in our world we must begin with our children. “Racial understanding is not something that we must create. Peace is our gift to each other. Peace cannot be kept by force. When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace.”

