Golden chance (II)

“You have not still answered my question.” Jessy hesitantly uttered as she fixed her gaze on Dan’s. Dan was rather speechless, seemed lifeless as he sat directly opposite her not unlike a job seeker. At this juncture, they were still the only guests at the bar, Dragon- Top. It was moment of confession; it was the ripe time for him to disclose his prime intention; the period to state clearly in strong terms the reason he left his initial position for hers. And, she conspicuously could not wait to grab the note. Though she had already read the atmosphere, courtesy unarguably demanded that when you walked up to someone – especially a stranger – you ought not to hesitate in disclosing the mission for your abrupt visit. Since there was no practical invite, his presence before her at the moment remained embarrassing till the object of the August visit was revealed. “I am all ears, Mister Dan.” Jessy reminded. “My dear,” he stated.

“It’s a long story.” Sure, the dude did not belong to the bracket of men who knew too well how to approach ladies let alone a cutely looking and classy one like Lady Jessy. “Long story?” she verified. “You mean, you have come to tell me a long story?” “On the contrary,” quoth Dan. “I have come to tell you that, that…” he stammered, paused. She was silent, became attentive as she got fascinated over the mode of approach deployed by him. Sure, she needn’t be told that he was naïve. Such attitude of his triggered her interest more. “…

That I have been your secret admirer for three weeks now.” Jessy smiled stylishly. “Congratulations, Mister Dan.” She enthused, clapping. He was amazed, though became confused over the unforeseen gesture. “So, Mister Dan,” she continued, sipped her drink via the straw. “Why are you admiring Missus Jessy?” “Missus Jessy..?” he echoed, became flabbergasted. “Did I hear you right?” “I am sure you did.” quoth Jessy. “Or, didn’t you?” “Do you mean, you are married?” he verified, pointing at her with his right hand. She dished out a dazzling smile. “Would you like to see my husband?”

“So, how come you are not putting on your ring?” “Is that necessary?” she said. “Does it really matter?” “Of course,” he replied. “Or isn’t it?’ “I don’t think it is, my dear.” she argued. “Faithfulness is a thing of the heart.” On hearing the last clause, Dan felt like strangulating himself right before her as he tightly fixed his gaze on hers. To him, he had all along wasted a whole three weeks, thinking he was up to something beneficial, forgetting that ‘not all that glitters is gold’. His mind was at the time preoccupied with mixed feelings, all sorts of weird thoughts, or what have you. He was apparently trapped to the ground. What could he do now?

Since it seemed he had ab initio embarked on a fruitless mission, he had no other choice than to manage lifting his ‘useless’ body towards returning to his original position there in Dragon-Top, or better still consider leaving the bar for else locality where he would be more sober. Right now, which was almost 6:00 pm, more guests had arrived Dragon-Top, hence the arena was gradually becoming rowdy and hot as usual.

Against this backdrop, another person had occupied Dan’s initial position. Few seconds later, the 36-yearold Dan stood up and attempted to take his leave. “Well, thank you for your time.” he managed to utter. “You are welcome.” Jessy replied frankly, sipped her drink for the umpteenth time. He turned and sluggishly took a step forward, fixing his gaze on the exit point of the bar, or probably where his white Honda Accord car was parked. His intention was to leave the joint for home, or somewhere else he could reexamine himself with a view to knowing what to do with his ostensible miserable life.

“Mister Dan.” Jessy called tenderly as he left her table. He quickly but majestically applied his brakes, calmly twisted his neck but never uttered a word. “Please, come.” She urged politely. Dan calmly walked back to her, but didn’t bother to resume his seat as he stared at her in silent awe. “Please, can you sit down?”

She enjoined, gesticulating. He complied like one who was being controlled with a remote, remained mute. “I can see, you are hurt.” Jessy observed. “Please, I didn’t mean to.” she added, paused. “I am sorry.” Dan became more bemused, couldn’t fathom the scenario as he sat loosely on the chair. “I want to make a confession.”

“Confession..?” he eventually uttered. “Yes.” She said, nodding. “For what?” “I have also been attracted to you.” She revealed hesitantly. The dude was surprised to receive such strong and mindblowing words from a woman he had all along seen as a goddess that deserved to be worshipped. “How?” he verified in a jiffy.

“I have been your secret admirer from the first day I sighted you.” Jessy categorically clarified. “I noticed you the very first time I walked in here.” she supplemented. “I actually came to chill myself on that day but the acknowledgement of you made me kept coming afterwards.” “Serious?” “The truth was that, Jessy had from the outset been watching Dan’s back.

Though she didn’t come to Dragon-Top for the first time because of Dan, her first visit to the famous outlet disclosed the dude’s existence. From that moment, she became a secret admirer. What actually prompted the admiration was owing to the fact that the dude happened to be seated alone throughout that fateful Saturday she patronized the bar. Being a lonely lady, she thought getting acquainted with him would go a long way in addressing the dreaded disease known as ‘loneliness’, which she was currently suffering from. She made enquiries and got to know that he usually came to the joint on weekends.

So, being a banker, Saturday evenings cum Sundays were often her free time, thus she chose to always visit Dragon-Top every Saturday with the purpose of working out strategy on how to get him attracted to her, not knowing that he equally got attracted to her on that first day. “But you said, you are married?’ Dan inquired. “Or, could it be I didn’t hear you well?” “Never mind.” responded Jessy. “I was just pulling your legs.” He smiled, though still engulfed in the overwhelming astonishment occasioned by the unimagined confession. Therein, they became friends. Weeks on, the friendship metamorphosed into intimacy. Barely five months on, Dan led the pretty Jessy down the aisle. The rest is history, please.

Nwaozor – novelist, playwright and poet, is Chief Executive Director, Centre for Counselling, Research & Career Development – Owerri

Like this: Like Loading...