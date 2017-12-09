GOtv Boxing Night 13: Free bus ride excites fans

Fans billed to attend GOtv Boxing Night 13, holding on December 26 at the Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, are thrilled by decision of the organisers to provide free bus rides for those who buy tickets. The buses, which will be at the National Stadium, Surulere, will move ticket holding fans to the venue of the event and bring them back after the show.

The event will feature musical performances by Small Doctor, Falz The Bahd Guy, Reekado Banks and Simi. Tickets for the event are available online at ariiyatickets. com, SLOT and Ebeano Supermarket outlets, Freedom Park and National Stadium, Lagos. A fan, Monday Akpochi, said he is particularly happy that the organisers have thought of the convenience of the fans by providing free buses. Another fan, Karimu Kawonise, who lives in Ajegunle, said he is delighted by the decision, saying it will make it really easy for fans going to the venue from the mainland.

Like this: Like Loading...