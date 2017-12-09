Headies’ organisers announce March 2018 date, unveil four new categories

Organisers of Headies Award have announced March 24, 2018, as the date for the next edition of the awards event aimed at honouring musicians, performers, producers, writers, and other professionals for 2017. While making the announcement on Wednesday via the official website of the awards, Executive Producer of Headies, Ayo Animashaun, said Headies will not return until the first quarter of 2018 along with new categories to reflect the realities of today’s music and entertainment industry. Also, the year-in-review has been altered to now run from January to December of each year from the previous July to December period.

“Based on the studied schedule of releases, and the availability of talents, the Committee has decided the best period to host our Awards is now March,” Animashaun, who is also the founder of Hip TV,” said. “We want our nominees, artistes, entertainment industry practitioners and enthusiasts’ to have an amazing time and music fans to have even more fun.

This is why we have taken every decision; from the new date, choice of venue, categories, and so on,” he added. The four newly introduced award categories are Headies Viewer’s Choice, Industry Brand Supporter, Best Performer, and Best Song Writer of the year, bringing the number of categories to 24 awards, for which each winner will receive 21-carat gold-plated plaque and the stamp of excellence from one of Africa’s most respected music awards.

“The Viewers’ Choice Prize will give full power to fans through a voting system that lets them decide absolutely; the Brand Supporter Award will recognize brands who are supporting the industry at a time when opportunities are scarce; the Best Performer will reward the artistes whose stagecraft, showmanship and performance routines are exceptionally conceptualized and executed; while the Best Song Writer finally brings to the forefront the talents who compose the lyrics and melodies for the songs we celebrate,” the organisers explained on the website.

