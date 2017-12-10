Heal The World Movement pays indigent patients’ hospital bills

Memories of October 5, 2017, will remain fresh in the minds of patients at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Ebute Metta and General Hospital Gbagada, both in Lagos State.

On that day members of “Heal The World Movement”, a non-denominational charity group based in Ota, Ogun State, after a 31-Day fasting and prayer, to visited the two hospitals; prayed, gave gifts to patients and paid indigent patients’ hospital bills.

Led by its president, Dr. Tola Olukilede, the group visited FMC with gift items and cash as part of the group’s efforts to reach out to the needy.

As the Head of the Department, Medical Services, FMC, Mrs. Pat Isichei took the team from ward to ward, Dr Olukilede prayed for the patients and gave them gifts. He also used the occasion to minister to the patients, urging them to be fateful to God at all times, despite whatever they might be passing through at the moment.

He further encouraged them; saying that there is no sickness God cannot heal, just as he doled out cash gift to some of the indigent patients from ward to ward.

Speaking on the essence of the visit, Dr Olukilede said, “The essence of today’s visit is to show the love of God for the people, especially those that their cases are hopeless. Those that want to go home but can’t go home; those that are not walking; those that are not standing the way we do and those that can’t even do any exercise on their own. It is good like this, to come and visit them. Jesus Christ said “for those that would make heaven is those that, when He was at the hospital, they visited him, prayed for him; when He was naked, they clothed him according to Mathew 26: 32-38. That is just what we are trying to do; to show the love of God and to help people financially. Buying drugs and settling their medical bills. That is what we have just done”.

Dr Olukilede later told journalist that more hospitals would be visited in few weeks to come. “We just ministered to the utmost needs. We are still going to spend more because we found out that there is a bill one lady cannot pay. It runs into N200, 000 but we are going to clear all those things.

But what I am saying is this. It is not the amount that matters but the love that we have shown. We will keep on doing that, until Jesus Christ comes”.

Speaking on his involvement in the hospital visitation, Ade-Ojo said his participation arises from the fact that he has always been passionate about people.

“I am somebody who is passionate about people. By being passionate is not about what we are just doing alone. It is all about sacrificing our time and trying to touch people who really need our help. That is the main purpose here. Moreover, the fact is that we are not doing it for ourselves but for the glory of God. It has been a passion of mine for a while but because I am very busy, I have not been able to carry it out. And I thank God for this opportunity,” Ade-Ojo said.

Speaking earlier, the Head of Department, Medical Services, FMC, Mrs. Pat Isichei had commended the group, saying it has been friend of the poor patients in FMC. “It has become very traditional for them to come every year with love, money and provisions for the patients and they got healed. Every year they come, they don’t leave the patients empty handed. We are grateful to them for their time, resources and the show of love and patience”

Meanwhile, the group has also donated two brand new Scanfrost Wallsplit Air Conditioners to the General Hospital in Gbagada, Lagos, having pledged to donate the items to the hospital in their previous visit. They also offered to give prayers and financial assistance to any patient who may be in need at the hospital.

But the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Tayo Lawal, stated that with the way the hospital operates, they may not be able to see those who are not able to pay since the hospital management always advise such category of patients to leave the hospital.

Dr. Lawal who appreciated the group commended their efforts to donate to the hospital, just as he expressed his appreciation for all their efforts to ensure that they come all the way from Ota in Ogun State.

The team was further taken round the hospital by the Assistant Director, Nursing Services (ADNS), Mrs. Rashidat Adenrele Omobitan where Dr Olukilede prayed for all the patients.

Other members of the team who went the hospital outreach with Dr Olukilede, were; Director of Mission Affairs, Pastor Wunmi Olukilede, Director of Welfare and Scholarships, Pastor Banji Bali and his wife, Deaconess Yinka Bali; Director of Hospital Visitation, Pastor Dayo Omotoun and the Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, amongst others.

Like this: Like Loading...