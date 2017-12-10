Health benefits of berries

It is clear that blueberries are incredibly healthy and nutritious. The fact that they are sweet, colourful, and can be enjoyed both fresh and frozen is just a tasty bonus. Also, considering the load of health benefits packed in it makes it the most nutritious fruit juice anyone wouldn’t want to joke with.

Aside it’s benefits of low calories and high nutrients with antioxidants properties, blueberry juice contains more potent healthy benefits.

Reduce DNA Damage which may help protect against aging and cancer.

Oxidative DNA damage is part of everyday life in which, several studies have shown that blueberry juice is a leading preventive driver of aging and cancer .

Protect Cholesterol in the Blood from becoming damaged

Fortunately, the antioxidants in blueberries are strongly linked to reduced levels of oxidized LDL lipoproteins.

Lowers blood pressure

Blueberries appear to have significant benefits for people with high blood pressure (hypertension), a major risk factor for some of the world’s leading killers. Regular intake of this fruit juice has been shown to lower blood pressure in numerous studies.

Maintains brain function and improve memory

Since Oxidative stress can accelerate the brain’s aging process, having negative effects on its function, blueberry interact directly with aging neurons improving the cell signal with the load of antioxidants present in it.

Anthocyanins in Blueberries can have anti-diabetic effects

Several studies have shown that blueberries have anti-diabetic effects, helping to improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels. Because the bio-active compounds in blueberries appear to outweigh any negative impact of the sugar when it comes to blood sugar control. In which research suggests that anthocyanins in blueberries can have beneficial effects on insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism.

