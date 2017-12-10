High hopes as Bisi Adegbuyi, others set for Remo Achievers Awards

Anyone who is in tune with happenings as far as Remo part of Ogun State is concerned will agree one of the annual events that sons and daughters of Remo look forward to is the Remo Achievers Awards. People always look forward to the award ceremony because it not only celebrates legends of Remo, but it’s also widely adjudged to be credible just as it comes with lots of glamour and fun that makes it a program all and sundry in Remo wants to identify with.

Just as the 2017 edition of the awards ceremony is around the corner, hopes and expectations are high even as the chief convener, Liz Jekami has assured it’s going to be bigger than previous editions. This year’s edition of Remo Achievers Awards, a programme that is designed to celebrate worthy sons and daughters of Remo, who are doing greatly as well as impacting Remo, is billed to take place on the 14th of this month at Presidential Pavilion, Sagamu.

While the Akarigbo of Remo Kingdom, Oba Adewale Babatunde Ajayi will be the royal father of the day, Babalaje of Remo, Otunba Ogunfuwa, is the Chairman of the occasion.

