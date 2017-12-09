Home remedy for cracked heel

It’s that time of the year when many experience cracked heels as a result of change of weather. Dry and cracked heels are common complaint in the harmatan time. Cold, dry harmatan air sucks the life out of smooth heels. Other factors that contribute to cracked heels includes aging, nutritional deficiencies, a genetic predisposition, dry air, lack of moisture, improper foot care, an unhealthy diet, prolonged standing on hard floors and wearing the wrong types of shoes. There are several home remedies for cracked heels that you can try to resolve the problem.

There are many lotions and moisturizers on the market to combat dry skin. But most of them come with a big price tag. Natural home remedies are not only cheap, but also quite effective in nourishing and hydrating cracked heels back to a healthy state. Cracked heels are a very common problem and can range in severity from a cosmetic issue to a painful problem.

The problem may be accompanied by symptoms like redness, itching, inflammation and peeling skin. A variety of vegetable oils can be used to treat and prevent cracked heels. Olive oil, sesame oil, coconut oil or any other hydrogenated vegetable oil will work. For best results, use this remedy before going to bed to ensue you allow ample time for the oil to penetrate the skin.

