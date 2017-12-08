Hormonal contraception linked with breast cancer risk – Study

A new study has shown that all form of the pill and other hormonal contraception carry a small risk of breast cancer. According to the study that published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine,’ the breast cancer risk that comes with using hormonal contraception lasts for about five years after women stop taking it.

The increased risk has been known for some time, but there were hopes that newer forms of hormonal contraception – such as those which release progesterone only – would be safer, according to a report in ‘The Guardian’. However, the study confirms the 20 per cent added risk that women run – although that is still very small for those not at high risk already. According to Professor David Hunter of the Nuffield Department of Population Health, “the small risks of the pill needed to be set against the benefits, which included not only preventing an unwanted pregnancy but also a “substantial reductions in the risks of ovarian, endometrial and colorectal cancers in later life”. He however called for more effort to be invested in safer forms of the pill. “These data suggest that the search for an oral contraceptive that does not elevate the risk of breast cancer needs to continue.

The Head, Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI) in Lagos State, Dr. Omasanjuwa Edun debunked claims of any direct link between hormonal contraceptives and breast cancer. He said, “I cannot say it is so.” However, he admitted that all drugs including hormonal contraceptives have one form of risk or the other attached to taking them. To ensure the safe use of contraceptives, Edun asserted that a user must see the health care personnel who will first check him to determine that his medical history will not jeopardise his adopting any family planning method.

“The care provider will check if the fellow has a family history of cancer, does not smoke, doesn’t drink alcoholic beverage, does not have hypertension, doesn’t not have high blood sugar and excess weight, among others before finally deciding which of the contraceptives is best for the person out of all the family planning methods that are available.” He therefore reasoned: “Every drug including modern contraceptives carry a risk but what we try to tell consumers of health is that the benefits of using hormonal contractions outweigh the risks.

Like this: Like Loading...