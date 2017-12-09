IOM, EU evacuate 164 more Nigerians from Libya

●UK varsity trains 59 Nigerian Seafaring cadets

Two days after 401 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU) yesterday facilitated the return of 164 more Nigerians. The development, coincided with a report yesterday that the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP) has produced another 59 cadets, who graduated from the Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos about 12.34 a.m. The returnees, who arrived in a chartered BURAQ airline with Registration Number 5A-DMG were, however, received on behalf of the Federal Government by the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Maihaija. Mahaija, who was represented by the South West Zonal Coordinator of the agency, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, gave the breakdown of the returnees as 155 male adults, five female adults and four children and infants.

The NEMA DG charged them to make use of the various schemes being put in place by the federal and state governments to reintegrate themselves into the society. “There’s no place like home, and Nigeria is a peculiar nation that God has endowed with bountiful resources that everyone can harness and prosper,” he added. One of the returnees, Mr. Emmanuel Keshi, from Delta, told journalists that he dropped out of the university to embark on the perilous journey in August. Keshi lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the evacuation of all Nigerians stranded in the volatile North African country. He said: “I learnt that Buhari had directed the evacuation of all Nigerians from Libya.

I thank the President for this because the boys (Nigerians) in Libya are really suffering and lacking human rights as they are being treated as animals. “The President’s directive is very important because of the coming election in Libya. I don’t wish to hear that Nigerians are being used as human shield in clashes between the various Libyan groups in case of post-election violence over there.”

NAN reports that the returnees were also received by officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Meanwhile, NAN reported that the capacity building initiative of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is yielding fruits.

A statement issued by NIMASA’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Isichei Osamgbi, in Lagos said 1,343 graduates have been produced by the scheme since its inception. The graduates were produced from institutions in UK, Egypt, Romania and Philippines. “At the graduation ceremony held in the UK recently, four of the students graduated with First Class, while 36 of them had Second Class (Division 1) degrees while others graduated with various grades,” the statement read.

Like this: Like Loading...