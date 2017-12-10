Islamic group tells govt to severe ties with Israel

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the federal government to severe ties with Israeli Security Company currently training Nigerian troops on protection of Nigeria’s water ways.

MURIC was reacting to American President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel. The US President has declared intention to officially move Israel’s capital from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem. The group described Trump’s move as “arrogant and provocative.”

In a statement signed by the group’s Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, MURIC alleged that Trump’s decision depicts him as one who does not want peace in the middleeast nor elsewhere except in his domain.

The group thereby called on the federal government to withdraw Israeli security company training Nigerian troops on the protection of the nation’s waterways. “The American President, Donald Trump, yesterday (last Tuesday) gave official recognition to Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) strongly condemns this latest move by Trump. It is arrogant and provocative. “Israel is being built on the blood of thousands of innocent Palestinians, including women and children. How can we be talking of peace where there is no justice?

The Zionist state has carried out more than nineteen (19) massacres since its controversial and forceful establishment in 1948. Yet a world super power that prides itself in the principles of democracy, liberty and rule of law is the same country giving Israel all the backing it needs. Israel’s atrocities are uncountable….

“Trump’s latest pronouncement has merely poured salt on open wounds and confirmed the world’s suspicion that he does not want peace in the Middle East or elsewhere for that matter except in his personal bedroom. All the promises made to Palestinians have always ended unfulfilled and the actions of the super powers tend to deflate hopes and aspirations.

The world seems unprepared for peace as justice has become a very scarce commodity,” the group stated.

Continuing it made known that: “MURIC appeals to the Federal Government to withdraw the Israeli security company training Nigerian troops on the protection of our waterways immediately.

