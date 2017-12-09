Is Jesus Christ relevant to marriage at Xmas?

In a few hours or days, millions of families and individuals across the world will be celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. But how does the birth of Jesus Christ concern you and your marital life? How relevant is Jesus Christ to marriage? First of all, who is this Jesus Christ? “For to us a CHILD is born.

To us, a SON is given and the GOVERNMENT will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6). So, baby Jesus is not just a child. He is a son given to the world for a purpose I will explain later. He is government over governments. Now, let us look at his names; Wonderful, Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father. These names belong to God. JESUS CHRIST IS GOD. “I and my father are one” (John 10:30). He only came to the world in form of man (John 1:1-14).

He is a member of the mysterious Holy Trinity (This is a lesson for another day). Perhaps you are looking forward to finding someone to marry or you are facing some challenges in your marital relationship, what is the business of Jesus or God in your situation of status? God is the inventor or originator of marriage. “So, the Lord God caused the man to fall into a deep sleep and while he was sleeping, he took one of the man’s ribs and closed up the place with flesh. Then, the Lord God made a woman from the rib he had taken out of the man, and he brought her to the man” (Genesis 2:21-22). “For this reason, a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and they will become one flesh” (verse 24).

This was the origin of the marital institution. Every brand new car comes with a manufacturer’s manual. Any attempt to operate the car outside the provisions of the manual will definitely lead to problems. In the same vein, any attempt to operate in the marital institution, outside the expectations of the guidelines provided by the originator will lead to marital problems. Are you searching for your own husband or wife? Committing fornication in the name of Christmas will take you farther from your own spouse rather than bringing you closer.

It is not about getting married to just anyone out of desperation. It is about marrying your own. Maybe as a parent, you have perfected plans to manipulate or pressurize your son or daughter into fornication during the xmas season because of your desperation to be called a grandmother or grandfather.

You do not love that child, a heritage that God has kept under your care. You are creating a path for destruction and this is unfortunate. “For no one can lay any foundation other than the one already laid, which is Jesus Christ” (1st Corinthians 3:11) Isaiah 9 also declares that Jesus Christ is the Prince of Peace. There can hardly be peace in your marital relationship and family if the Prince of Peace is not allowed to take charge. He gives peace “not as the world gives” (John 14:27). If you are in a premarital relationship where you are always not sure of what your partner could do next and you are always living in fear because you met him or her, you need to review that relationship. You have as fiancé or fiancée, someone you cannot trust in money matters or in matters of truthfulness. My dear, you may need to give a second thought to such relationship, despite your December target for marriage ceremony.

A broken engagement is better than a broken marriage. Marriage is not just about the wedding ceremony. It is more about what happens thereafter. Let the Prince of Peace rule over your choice in the interest of your future. Are you one of the people antagonizing relatives because of some expectations of the xmas season? Have you gone into a quarrel with your husband over the unmet demands you made for Christmas? Perhaps you are not even in talking terms presently. You may not find peace at Xmas except you allow the Prince of Peace to rule over your home during his birthday. What is even the purpose of the birth of Jesus Christ? Jesus was born “to save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21, John 3:16).

If we have established from scriptures that Jesus Christ is God and that he came into the world in form of man for the purpose of saving us (mankind) from sin, then, celebrating his birthday with sinful acts or in sinful ways would mean creating enmity rather than friendship with God. Have you embezzled your company’s money or defrauded your business partner to buy a car or clothes for xmas?

Are you encouraging your children in the city to do prostitution, armed robbery, fraud and other sinful activities just to enable them bring you booties during xmas? Are you an usher, pastor or priest stealing money from your church purse because you want to show off during xmas and celebrate the birthday of a Holy Christ? You are a big enemy of God. Forget about your position in church or involvement in church activities.

You belong to Satan’s camp. Jesus Christ came to deliver you from sin. Take advantage of his birthday celebration to repent, confess and forsake your sins so that your life, marriage and family can enjoy peace. Remember. There is no peace for the wicked (Isaiah 48:22, 57:21). We have equally seen and known that there can never be a successful marriage or peaceful family life if Jesus Christ is not invited to be the foundation and ruler of such relationship or home.

Like this: Like Loading...