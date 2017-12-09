Jim Iyke: I fired My nanny to bond with my child

Famous songstress, Seyi Shay, spoke to LANRE ODUKOYA about her recent debut as an actor, her favourite song, as well as plans for the festive season and trying her hands in production in the future.

How is life as a father?

Fatherhood is probably one of the toughest challenges in my life. Remember I don’t have a mother again. Traditionally, in Africa, mothers take care of the baby for the first few months. They call it ‘Omugwo’ in Igbo land. Since my mother wasn’t around to support me, it was just my ex-girlfriend and I. We had to go through the whole process of learning how to do many things.

Do you know what it means to Google how to change diapers? Google was like my friend; it was the greatest invention of my life. Also, there was a night my son cried seriously and I started crying too. I couldn’t take the mental torture of seeing someone I love so much crying. I didn’t know what the problem was.

He cried all through the night. When I called my doctor, he told me that it was normal for a baby to cry that way. According to the doctor, since they cannot talk to us about their distress, they cry. I hired a nanny, but it didn’t work out well. The nanny didn’t last more than two weeks before I fired her. So, I made up my mind to sacrifice my time for my son.

Why did you fire your nanny when you obviously needed help?

I felt she was pushing away the actual experience I wanted for myself. My nanny was there to take care of things I wanted to experience like changing diapers, carrying my baby, feeding him and taking him for walks. I would also have time to go back to work, which I didn’t want to. I knew once I headed back to work, the process would continue.

Does that mean you took a break off work for fatherhood?

I needed a cause that was bigger than me. I have been working since I was 16-year-old. My work has given me an exceptional joy, it has given me a platform on the greatest stages and it has allowed me to travel around the world. It also brought me my greatest criticism and scrutiny.

But I can’t keep trying to make money, pay bills, invest and do other businesses for the rest of my life. My life has a higher cause and for once I discovered the cause, which was living my life through another person who was completely dependent on me. I also realised that if I didn’t go through the experience now, I may never be brave enough to do it for the rest of my life.

How do you handle negative things people say about and to you, especially the ones on social media?

Criticism is a form of advancement and admiration. Who will criticise you if you are nobody? Who will criticise you if you are not making bold moves? You cannot project boldness and fearlessness without being criticised. You can’t stand as an entity of your own without criticism. The greatest people in the world have been criticised.

For good or bad, criticism is criticism I needed criticism to be the man I am today. If everything had been smooth all my life, how do you expect growth to come? How can I even impart change on others and tell them that something is wrong? I cannot even have a voice in anything. As tested and trusted as I am, I can tell anyone that this is the way to survive criticism. You have to be deaf and blind to survive it.

Was there no time any of those criticisms broke you?

Breaking down is part of growth. A blogger went to pick a picture of one of the convertible vehicles I bought. It was an accident scene picture and posted it online. The blogger shared that I just had a serious accident and I was lying in the hospital somewhere. My mother understood the kind of rebel I was while growing up.

I did crazy things in the past and they didn’t get to know them earlier. I can still recall when I had a motorcycle accident and they didn’t know until I was about to be discharged. I broke one of my legs and I was in the hospital for two weeks. When my sister found out and told my mother, she nearly pulled down the whole hospital. She knew I was capable of certain things.

So, for the blogger to take my mother to a place of distress, it was too bad. When she called me to know if I was hurt, she didn’t believe a word. She wanted me to tell her my true state, insisting she could take it since I had put her through some crazy things. I had to take quick pictures with a boxer shorts and sent to her.

I was in Canada then. She still didn’t believe it easily because she said we could manipulate things with mobile phones. So, it took two days to make her have a rest of mind. While growing up, anytime I did crazy things, she would be hurt and always quick to cry. I felt bad that she was put in such a situation again. That is how far people can go to at the detriment of others.

You’re a very quiet person and a lady’s toast too. Don’t you think being with a lady without communication can be a lot depressing?

It is not. It is the weirdness that makes an individual who he is. I cannot be like someone else, who is open-minded or likes conversation at all times. Two persons cannot be alike. I cannot be friends with someone that finds me weird, but I can be friends with someone that finds my weirdness attractive. Everyone is meant for somebody. But once you get it wrong, it goes bad.

But once someone understands your flair and individuality, there will be a bond. My father is extremely quiet. My father could be in a room for two hours reading a newspaper. I have tried it; it was difficult for me. I don’t know how a man above 70-year-old does that. Meanwhile, my mother was open and aggressive, but they bonded for 44 years despite their different personalities.

Why didn’t you marry your baby mama since she understood you well?

Compatibility is not enough to tie the knot. Love is still not enough to tie the knot as well. I have been in love before and I know what it is. My best relationship didn’t make it to the newspapers. She was from Barbados, an island country. She was a very social person and we were together for almost two years.

She actually lost a baby for me. But there were certain things she wanted me to do that I couldn’t do at that point in my life. I was still crazy, enjoying the fame and indecisive with my life. She wanted a ring and I was not ready for that. By the time I realised that she was the love of my life, a more decisive man had taken over. I still tried to find my way back to her, but the man was a ‘sharpshooter.’

What are you working on now?

I call my new project the ‘Adventurer.’ I am at a point in my life where everything I do has to make sense. I think it comes with age. This is a project someone at my level should be doing right now. I cannot be jumping on just any project. I have paid my dues so I cannot be doing anything for money. We want to take people from diverse backgrounds, between the ages of 18 and 35, to an exotic location and away from their comfort zones. We would put them in a room and force them to have a conversation. By the time they come out from the house, they will not be the same again. We may not have N30 million to give them, but we will teach them how to catch fish.

Like this: Like Loading...