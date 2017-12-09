Jo -El: Eedris, Jay won’s reac tions bothered me when I adopted ‘Kennis Music No. 1’

Having come to prominence a few years ago, Jo-El became a bigger brand when he featured 2Face Idibia (now officially 2Baba) on the song, “Hold On.” Today, Jo-El, who speaks on his career and life in this interview with ADEDAYO ODULAJA, has hit singles like “Yamarita,” “Do Good” and an album released in 2015 having fully come into his own as a notable Nigerian music star.

You are notable today as a foremost Kennis Music act but how did you handle the time you just seemed to be dormant at the label?

I would be lying if I say it was not a tough period but I was able to deal with it through consistency, hardwork, belief in who I am and what I can do. I had faith in what I was doing even then and what I am still doping right now and so at a certain time when discouraging comments were supposed to pull me down I didn’t give up because I was working with faith and belief and those are the things I can say kept me going.

Many people would been frustrated that they were being neglected by the label and quit. What kind of discussions did you have with the label owners at the time?

First thing I would say is that it was nobody’s fault that things were the way they were at the time. But for me, it was just the beginning and I have always been aware that certain difficulties would occur in every situation, especially at the beginning. So since it was the beginning of my career, I expected a couple of challenges but God gives us the ability and the strength to overcome those hindrances. Having said that, don’t also forget that Kennis Music is not as new as Joel; Kennis Music is known as one of the pioneers in the Nigerian music industry so they already had the platform, they had the experience and my coming to join them was just as a newcomer to listen to instructions which is what I did and it was a good step for me. And to be fair, I am reaping the benefits today.

Talking about getting signed up to Kennis Music, how did it happen for you because it was a dream for many back then?

In my case, I was courageous enough to go and meet them. When I first called, one of their members of staff picked and after I introduced myself and the purpose of getting in touch, I was told they were not going to sign artistes at the time and after I asked when they would sign artistes, the person said it would probably take them up to between five and 10 years. So that was the feedback I got from them and I was supposed to give up but I had the determination that Kennis Music must sign me, so I took another procedure. I went to their office and met Baba Kenny and D1 in a oneon- one situation. I was fortunate to get their attention and they listened to my song and they said: “you are good” and then asked me what I wanted which I told them and I give God the glory because as they say, the rest is history. After nine years, here I am.

While your determination is admirable, don’t you think you could have landed something bigger at the time?

If there was something bigger, I think God would have given it to me but why would I be looking for something bigger when God has given me something big that would make me bigger and great. When I got signed up to Kennis Music, I wasn’t this popular, the acceptance wasn’t like this; the fact is that nobody knew me but by the grace of God, being with Kennis Music has afforded me the chance to be this notable today. And that means it is what God prepared for me.

There was much talk about your similarity with 2Face (now 2Baba) in looks and voice but did you see it as something that could affect you?

I didn’t see it that way because I didn’t create myself and 2Baba didn’t create me. I didn’t go for voice surgery, neither was the procedure carried out on me without my consent, so when I heard it I was just like this is another thing to be thankful to God for, His ways are not our ways. More so since there is nothing I could do about altering my complexion, height or how I talk because of 2Baba. As a matter of fact, I saw it as a thing of credit that I needed to grab since the person I am being linked with is a role model and mentor to many. 2Baba is a role model to farmers, bankers and many others, not just musicians, so why would I be left out and not want to tap from a legend like that.

So I see it as a credit any day. Did you wish you met him at Kennis Music at the time you got signed up? I have always said: “Why didn’t I meet 2Baba at Kennis Music?” If I had met him, it would have been very nice as it would be a case of younger brother to elder brother. I would have been seeing him as a senior colleague whose house I would go to eat and tell him I want to drop a new single and have him listen to it but all that was because I thought not meeting him at Kennis Music would limit my interactions with him but I didn’t know that along the line we would still become close like family, like brothers and I must tell you everything is working fine.

How did you come about your popular opening line, ‘Kennis Music No. 1’?

That was in 2012 in The Gambia when I went to work with a producer, Akeem, who has also produced for Akon. He produced the song, “Hold on” for 2Baba and I. We wanted a slogan that would promote Kennis Music such as D’Banj’s “I’m D’Banj, it’s Don Jazzy again” or Wizkid’s “It’s your boy Wizzy” so we asked his kids to come and try out whatever they could come up with. I introduced myself to his kids and they started calling me “Kennis Music No. 1” and we found it acceptable and aligned with it.

What crossed your mind the first time you used it knowing there were other acts on the label?

I was thinking about what people like Jaywon and Eedris Abdulkareem would say about the thing. That this boy just came now and he wants to pronounce himself Kennis No. 1 but that was not the intention. The intention was to do something for Kennis Music and it is about saying Kennis Music is still number one as opposed to pronouncing Jo-el as the label’s number one. Along the line, it happened to favour me and my music so it’s all good.

So what’s happening on the musical front for you?

I am promoting my latest single, “Keep loving” which I dropped a couple of weeks back. We are working on the video and that should be out around early December.

