Kashamu Rejects PDP’s Suspension, Says It’s a Nullity That Cannot Stand

The Senator representing Ogun East district at the National Assembly, Buruji Kashamu, has rejected the one-month suspension handed down to him by the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing it a nullity that cannot stand.

The NWC had, on Saturday at the National Convention of the PDP in Abuja, suspended Kashamu for one month.

Kashamu, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the suspension coming on the heels of a pending appeal with a motion for an injunction that has been properly entered and served on parties “is a nullity as it offends the principle of “lis pendens”. Therefore, I reject the purported suspension because it offends all known principles of justice and fair hearing.”

He added, “the mere fact that the Caretaker Committee could resort to this last-minute action in its dying hours and on the day of our national convention shows clearly that the battle that I and other well-meaning leaders, elders, and stakeholders have waged against impunity and illegality, and for the enthronement of democracy, due process and the rule of law really got to them.”

The Senator condemned the act of the NWC saying while the body abhors dissents within the party, it is quick to accuse the Federal Government of stifling opposition.

“They (NWC members) arrogantly think that they can browbeat everyone into submission and buy over the conscience of our party leaders and delegates in continuation of their desperate bid to hold the party by the jugular in order to serve their selfish and egocentric ends.

“What is the essence of a multiparty politics and democracy if people cannot disagree to agree and ventilate their views? I dare say that any party or organisation that does not brook dissent and plurality of ideas and opinions is on its way to self-destruct and extinction.”

He called on party delegates, leaders and other stakeholders to join in the struggle to rescue PDP from the grips of those who want to pocket it by “electing a new and untainted leadership that will put an end to illegality, impunity, deceit and imposition. Today, let’s elect men and women of conscience who will truly reposition our party, restore democracy and make it the envy of all. Let’s show Nigerians that it is a new dawn and a new order in PDP.”

Kashamu said despite the purported suspension, “I stand by my convictions in the struggle for the enthronement of genuine democracy, due process and respect for our own constitution. I remain strong and unbowed by their antics.”

Like this: Like Loading...