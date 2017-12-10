Lagos begins computation of N30Trillion GDP

Ahead of the presentation of the 2018 budget estimates by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the Lagos State government has commenced computation of its N30trillion Gross Domestic Product, (GDP).

This was even as the National Bureau of Statistics confirmed Lagos as unarguably the Africa’s 5th largest economy, saying that the continued economic development of the state was critical to the nation’s development.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph after a stakeholders’ meeting on computation of the Lagos GDP, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Abayomi Kadiri explained that the computation of GDP had been undertaken solely by the federal government until recently when it dawn on constituent state beginning from Lagos, that it could be taken by them.

The Permanent Secretary said that the ever- expanding economic terrain and sophistication of business activities in the state had again compelled the state government to comprehensively undertake computation of GDP using primary sources of data from 2011- 2017.

According to him, Lagos is unarguably the 5th largest economy in Africa and that the current administration was determined to move the state’s economy further to be among the top 3rd best in the continent.

Kadiri said that Lagos had continued to benchmark it’s economic activities to international best practice with a view to identifying and strengthening her areas of economic comparative advantage as well as determining sectors that will require governmental interventions over a period of time.

On his part, the Head of Accounts, National Bureau of Statistics, Mr. Innocent Oduh said that the growth of Lagos’ economy was very important for increased foreign investment in the country, saying that agency would continue to provide necessary research tools to make computation easy.

