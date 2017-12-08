Lagos schools beat Ogun to win GTBank Super Cup

Lagos schools have emerged champions in the boys’ and girls’ categories respectively of the 2017 edition of the Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) Super Cup played at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Wednesday. The Super Cup matches are played between the winners of the Lagos State Principals Cup against their Ogun State counterparts to decide the overall champions for the GTBank Football Tournaments in 2017.

Lagos represented by Ijaiye Housing Estate Grammar School, Ojokoro defeated Ogun State’s champion, Pakoto High School, Ayede-Ifo, 2-1 in a keenly contested game at the fully filled stadium. Similarly, Isale Eko girls, who are the champion of the girls’ category in Lagos, defeated their Ogun State counterpart, Iko Gateway Grammar School, Idiroko, 1-0. According to GTBank MD/CEO, Mr. Segun Agbaje, “the competition paves the way for youths to cultivate their sporting talents, whilst fostering and building a healthier lifestyle at a critical stage in their lives.”

Like this: Like Loading...