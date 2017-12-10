Laura Ikeji-Kanu: Petite ball of fashion

Laura Ikeji-Kanu nee Ikeji, is a fashion blogger and entrepreneur who lives in Lagos.

The Imo State born was born on March 15, 1981. She became popular as the sister to one of the most popular and successful celebrity bloggers in Nigeria, Linda Ikeji.

She is a fun and fiery petite ball of fun as her social media pages are fraught with dance videos and general tidbits of her daily life, especially as regards her business which is a clothing and accessories shop called Laura Ikeji Gang.

She caught the eye of the younger brother to famous footballer, Kanu Nwankwo, Ogbonna and they were soon married and recently welcomed a beautiful baby.

She is our style interest today because she owns a fashion store with access to some of the most fashionable pieces around.

She takes absolute advantage of this by rocking them every other day and making the rest of us salivate. Her style is sexy, athletic and fun, what’s not to love?

