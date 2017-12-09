Lawal calls for Eagles focus

Former Nigeria international Garba Lawal says Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr must focus on his players’ mental approach ahead of the 2018 World Cup. Lawal, who represented Nigeria at the 1998 and 2002 tournaments, believes Nigeria will face a tough challenge in Group D at Russia 2018. “Football is all about playing as a team,” Lawal told Allnigeriasoccer.

“When it comes to the World Cup, it depends on players’ mental attitude.” “All the top scouts in the world will be present, so if you are called upon by the coach, try to showcase your talent, because you never can say, you could get yourself a better deal. “Iceland and Croatia are forces to be reckoned with; the group is not only about Argentina.” “I believe we are going to come out of the group, but it is not going to be an easy, one anyway. “It depends on the players’ mental attitude.” The former Levski Sofia midfielder also advised Rohr not to make too many changes to the team which secured qualification for the finals.

