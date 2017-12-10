Lola Omotayo Okoye lobbys for commissioner

Earlier in the week, wife of Peter Okoye (Mr. P) of the defunct Psquare group, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, expressed interest in becoming a commissioner in Lagos State, under the leadership of his Excellency, Governor Ambode.

Following moves by the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, who appointed his younger sister as Commissioner of Happiness, Lola wrote the Lagos State Government to look into the environmental menace of men urinating everywhere without any sense of discipline and appoint her as commissioner in that capacity.

While many thought she was joking, few others saw sense in her pleas and urged her to take it up.

While RazzleDazzle couldn’t reach her at the time of press, a very close source to the beautiful mother of three revealed she was very serious about it and will be willing to serve the state, “She is very keen about it; you need to see the pain in her heart regarding this menace.

She is not mocking anyone at all, she is just using her voice to applaud the Ambode administration and also remind him of the need to look into that area.

Lola is one person that hates any act of indiscipline, so I can tell you for free that Lola means every word she said to Ambode”, the anonymous source said.

Recall that Mrs. Okoye stated in her manifesto as one who wouldn’t rest till she puts an end to this pollution which brings heavy stench on the environment.

Like this: Like Loading...