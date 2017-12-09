…why we lost guber polls –Candidates

However, the other contestants that Obiano sought to reach out to, had their own axes to grind. Here are some of their views as captured by PAMELA EBOH

oseloka Obaze (PDP): There’s over voting

“The election results released by INEC does not reflect the realities of the votes cast by the Anambra electorate on November 18. The uniformity of the incumbent governor wining all the 21 local governments in the state is a political aberration in the context of Anambra politics. “The over voting and inconsistencies between the counted ballots and card reader data remains exceedingly worrisome. The election results as reported shows that nothing matters to the Anambra electorate. The people have spoken. They have taken a cursory long term view of what they wish for Anambra State, “I have put a closure to the elections and moving on. I congratulate my friend and school mate, Chief Willie Obiano for his victory and I wish him well.”

Tony Nwoye (APC): INEC compromised

” My party is free to take whatever decision it wished. I accept the results myself but it may not be the stand of the party. I am sure that INEC really compromised. Imagine that the party chairman was arrested on the dawn of the election; party members were arrested across the state.” “The state chapter of the party, lamented cases of ballot box snatching and other irregularities during the election. I congratulate my brother, Chief Willie Obiano on his victory.”

Godwin Ezeemo (PPA): I lost to vote-buying

“I am a very popular candidate but I lost to vote buying. Vote buying and political inducement was the order of the day on the day of the election. The level of material gift exchange by some political parties was overwhelming and the electorates were swayed into doing the bids of the giver of the gifts “It was a real big shame that political leaders resorted to deceit by giving wrappers and money to voters on election day compelling them to vote for a particular candidate.

“Voters in the state should learn to live beyond temporal things and dwell in substance that would not only benefit them but pave way for greener life for younger generation. “I call on politicians and their faithful to live a life worthy of emulation. Seeking for a political office must not be a do or die affair, if you sincerely present yourself for service to the people you should be able to allow the electorates make a decision.

There is no need using your position to coarse people to make a choice that is not their mind. “During the election political party faithful were seen near the vote casting point demanding the voter to vote their party. They show the ballot paper to them and afterwards the voter will go and collect wrapper and money.

Of course, considering the level of hardship people who are not very literate in political matters would fall for such antics. “It is bad that police at the polling units allowed people to share money or gift on election day. That is a disservice they did to the state. INEC on their part failed in the timely distribution of electoral material as promised. If it was deliberate, it’s up to them, if not they have their conscience to deal with. “Secondly, some political parties collected voters PVCs and copied their serial numbers, some were given money and their PVCs were never returned to them. These desperation Is not called for.

Osita Chidoka (UPP): I lost because I don’t play the usual money politics

“I accepted defeat in the Anambra governorship election even while the result was still being announced by INEC. “I lost because I would not play the usual money politics. Our campaign attracted the finest and brightest of Anambra. The bold and the courageous were with us as we exerted our best in running the most robust issuebased and technology-driven campaign in the history of our dear state. “We attempted to change the course of events and chart a new beginning for our state.

We believed and we dared; we engaged with all patriotic vigour as we held strongly that the long awaited time for our people to experience a new opportunity had come and we laboured for it. “In all, our focus was the people; the forgotten, the poor and the disadvantaged.

They were the prime impetus for our involvement. We beheld their agony and we strived to redirect and vent that energy through a genuine political process. “UPP heard the complaints of the people and worked to redirect them from the streets to the ballot box. “I rejected god-fatherism and money politics and made personal sacrifices with small donations and goodwill of a few good men and women. My campaign remained issuesbased, I did not attack anybody before, during and after the campaigns. “But from the ballots, we heard the voice of our people. We heard it loud and clear. On November 18 our people announced strongly their rejection of politicians.”

