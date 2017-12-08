Marketers shut more filling stations

Kachikwu: Supply shortfall cause of fuel scarcity

The fuel sacristy reported in parts of Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday spread to the South- East. The situation yesterday crippled business activities in Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State, as many filling stations were shut. This came as the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Emmanuel Kachikwu, yesterday blamed the scarcity on the shortfall in fuel supply.

The minister also said the Federal Government would give incentives to marketers to encourage fuel importation. In Onitsha while some filling stations were carrying out skeletal services, others were selling fuel at N150 per litre and above Transport fare in and around the commercial city was also jacked up by about five per cent.

For instance, a ‘drop’ on commercial motorcycle otherwise referred to Okada or tricycle popularly called Keke NAPEP jumped from N100 to N150 while buses were now charging N70 as against N50. Some of the filling stations visited by our correspondent in Onitsha are Oando, Agip, Total and Nwa Umeh Oil and Gas Filling Station. At the Oando Filling Station on New Market Road fuel attendants were sitting in clusters, discussing in low tone. One of the attendants said they had no fuel to sell.

She also said that the owner of the station, who is the chairman of the Onitsha branch of the Anambra State Petroleum Dealers Association, was not available to comment on the situation. Many of the filling stations belonging to the independent marketers were shut yesterday in Kaduna metropolis and its environs.

A few of the filling stations owned by major marketers selling the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol had long queues to contend with. While those within Kaduna city centre still maintained the normal price, those on the outskirts of the town sold fuel between N155 and N160 per litre.

Some of the commercial vehicle operators said that the surest way to get regular supply of fuel was the outskirts of the town although the price was higher. Consequently, the transportation fares have also been increased across board with a journey of N70 is now N100 while that of N80 jumped to N120.

A commercial taxi operator, who identified himself simply as Mr. Jide, told our correspondent he did not understand why there was scarcity. He said: “The issue is that many of the stations are not selling. You don’t even know whether they have fuel or not. All of them have locked their stations.” Asked how he has been getting his supplies, Jide said: “If you want to get fuel now, just go to the outskirts of the city.

There is fuel everywhere; the only difference is that some of them sell at N155 per litre, others sell at N160. But there is always fuel there.” Kachikwu, who spoke in Abuja, while briefing the media on the fuel scarcity, said to address the fuel shortage, the Federal Government had agreed to give marketers incentives to enable them import of increase in crude oil price. The minister also said that the Federal Government had put in place stricter monitoring mechanism for supply and distribution of petroleum products. According to him, any depot found hoarding products would be fined N10 million, while fuel station would be closed down for six months after auctioning the products in the station.

He said: “There was a level of gap due to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) importing alone. Those expected to import did not. “Clearly, rise in crude oil price has brought rise in refined product price and that is while the private sector is unable to deliver their cargoes and are looking for a time when price will be cheaper.

“What we need to do, going forward – I think we are working collaborative on that – is to sit down and incentivise the private sector to go back to importing and all kinds of stuff we are doing both for the future DSDP and current DSDP and looking at high volume players who can actually bring in products on some level of incentives to help cushion the burden that NNPC has been carrying.” At the beginning of the scarcity, NNPC had assured Nigerians that there was enough stock of fuel to ensure seamless supply and distribution of products across the country.

Unfortunately, most fuel stations in major cities were out of stock as a result of shortage in supply. Kachikwu, who briefed the media in company of the heads of parastatals and agencies under his ministry, said that government was working to bring back the local refineries on stream to help in addressing the present scarcity. The Kaduna refinery, according to him, will deliver about 16 million litres to the market to stabilise things. He said: “We expect to deliver about 750,000 litres per day for the next few weeks. In terms of Port Harcourt, it is actually running right now.

The FCC is actually going to kick in about a week and that is expected to deliver about 2.1 million litres, which will truly help the situation.” Also, the minister said that work was on going on the Warri refinery to help in addressing the situation. However, Kachikwu said the refineries would not work as expected until the major programmes were carried out. On the sanction for selling above pump price, the minister said, “We will shut down filling station or DPR will charge the station N275 per litre.” On hoarding of products, he said DPR would quarantine the station and empty the products to motorists. “For the depot, we used to charge them N2 million for hoarding products but we intend to make N10 million,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday urged owners of fuel stations in the state to desist from hoarding petrol. He warned that any fuel marketer found flouting the order might have their licenses revoked. Speaking shortly after monitoring the fuel situation in petrol stations in Akure metropolis, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr. Doyin Odebowale, said the present administration was determined not to give room for any member of the public to go through undue pains unjustly. Also, normalcy seemed to have returned to petrol stations within Lagos metropolis as most of them were selling petrol yesterday.

An official of Mobil Petrol Station at Agidingbi, who preferred anonymity, said that all stations which had products were directed to sell them to avoid being sealed. The manager attributed the current availability of petrol to increased supply from the depots. He said: “We have been instructed to commence 24-hour sales in all our retail outlets in Lagos. “Today alone, we were supplied two-tanker load of petrol and we are likely to still get one tanker of the product today.

“We hope that this trend will continue till the end of the year.” Most filing stations around Falomo, Obalende, Ikeja, Iyanapaja, Abule Egba, Ojota, Onipanu, Ojuelegba, Lawanson, Stadium Road, Orile, Ikorodu and Shomolu were busy dispensing the products. The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) blamed the NNPC for the scarcity in the country due to the shortfall in supply to depots.

