Medical negligence: Court awards N10 million against hospital board

A Delta State High Court sitting at Otor-Udu has awarded N10million damages against the State Hospital Management Board over a case of medical negligence that claimed the life of an expectant mother and her baby.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Executive Director, Centre For Vulnerable And The Under Privileged (CENTREP), Mr. Oghenejabor Ikimi, said the unfortunate incident that occurred on November 25, 2012 claimed the life of Mrs. Elo Joseph, aged 29years and her baby following the absence of the medical team that supposed to deliver her of her baby at the Central Hospital Ughelli.

According to Ikimi, the deceased had registered at the General Hospital, Otu-Jeremi for ante-natal treatment and when she was in labour on that fateful day, there was no medical doctor to attend to her and was referred to Obstetric medical team at the Central Hospital Ughelli for urgent attention by her husband, Joseph Onome.

“On getting to the Central Hospital Ughelli, Mr. Onome was told by a houseman on duty that the obstetrics and gynecology team on call who was supposed to be on duty had all gone for weekend. Sadly, the expectant mother was later rushed to a private hospital at Ughelli where she had a still birth and died of severe pain and bleeding”, Ikimi said.

He added that the death of Mrs. Joseph and her baby would have been avoided, if members of the obstetric team on call at the Central Hospital Ughelli, who were non-challantant, lackadaisical and remise, had adequately and professionally responded promptly to the health condition of the decease.

