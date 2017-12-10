Mike Ezuronye: Handsome thespian

Mike Ezuruonye is a Nollywood actor who has been on the screen for over a decade. His handsome features give him an edge in getting lead roles either as a king or prince in epic movies.

He was born in September, 1982 in Lagos and schooled at the Federal Government College, Taraba and Archbishop Aggey Memorial School, Lagos before studying Accounting at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

He worked as a banker prior to becoming an actor. He has featured in several Nollywood movies.

He received two nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008, 2009 and a nomination for Best actor in Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards.

He has acted in hundreds of Nollywood movies including, ‘Games Men Play’, and ‘The Mayors’ among others.

Good looking Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye is married to his wife, Nkechi Nnorom for 5 years. She is a medicalpsychologist based in Canada and they have a son together, Reynold Nkembuchim Ezuruonye.

Mike has been listed as one of the fashionable actors in Nollywood. At 2016 AMVCA, Mike looked extra dapper in a dark print blazer paired with purple coloured trousers.

He wore a unique neck piece instead of a tie and that really made him to stand out from the rest.

