Mikel brought unity back to Eagles – Pinnick

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has said the leadership Mikel Obi as captain as brought back unity and stability to the Super Eagles. Speaking with BBC, Pinnick said they had problems in the squad in the past where there were many leaders, but Mikel has been able to mould the team into one Super Eagles outfit.

“Mikel Obi has been super. He has carried the team so well and they believe in him,” Pinnick said. “We are very happy with what we have been able to mould together because it is very rare in Nigeria. In the past, you’ve had several leaders in the Super Eagles but now we have just one Super Eagles.

“The team spirit is what has been counting for us on the field and off the field. “The players were part of it from the beginning. We sat down and negotiated, we didn’t just say – ‘put your signature on this’. “We gave them the document to go and study and they spoke among themselves and made a little adjustment before they signed it. The West Africans will open their World Cup Group D account against Croatia on June 16, followed by Iceland on June 22, before finishing with Argentina four days later.

Like this: Like Loading...