Ministry of Education emerges winner at FEDUGAMES

Federal Ministry of Education, organisers of the just concluded FEDUGAMES has emerged the overrall winner at the tournament topping the medals’ table with a total of 9 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze to finish first position.

The National Open University of Nigeria finish second with 9 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals, while the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board recorded 6 gold, 16 silver and 11 bronze to clinch 3rd position at the competition. In fourth position is NECO with 4gold, 8 silver and 5bronze medals amongst other agencies.

Announcing results of the competition at a news briefing in Lafia, the state capital, FEDUGAMES’ Consultant, Mr. Okeyinka Matthew, who expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the participants during the week-long event, also commended the Nasarawa state government for hosting the maiden edition of the tournament.

He disclosed that the agencies that participated at the maiden edition of the competition were already gearing up for the 2nd edition of the competition next year.

The consultant said that a postmortem analysis would be carried out by the firm to decide which state will host the 2018 edition.

Mr. Matthew said that his firm had taken into consideration some of the lapses noticed during the maiden edition of the competition and promised to address them in the next edition of the tournament.

