N5.5m fraud: Dogara jailed 10 years

Justice U. N. Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has convicted and sentenced the Managing Director, Dogab Oil Limited, Mr. Abubakar Shuaib Dogara, to 110 years imprisonment, without an option of fine. Dogara on Wednesday jailed for forgery and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N5,550,000.

The convict was arraigned on March 18, 2013 on an 11-count amended charge bordering on forgery and obtaining money by false pretence, brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He pleaded not guilty to the charges and the matter went into full trial. Justice Agumoh, according to the EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, found Dogara guilty on all the eleven-count charges and consequently convicted and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment on each of the charges without an option of fine. The sentences will, however, run concurrently. The convict had earlier paid N2 million to the victim.

The judge also ordered the restitution of the remaining balance of the money to the victim, within one year from the date of conviction. Dogara’s journey to prison started sometime in September 2009, when he approached West Energy Limited for the supply of Bonny Light Crude Oil (BLCO). The company offered to buy the oil from him and mobilised him to the tune of N5,550,000.

However, Dogara neither supplied the oil nor returned the money to the company. One of the counts read: “That you Abubakar Shuaib Dogara, Dogab Oil Limited, Abubakar Maaji, Prince C. A. Abolo (now at large) and one G. O. N. Bupo (now at large) on or about the month of September 2006 at Port Harcourt within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire with each other to obtain money from West Energy Limited by false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act. Another count reads:

“That you Abubakar Shuaib Dogara and Dogab Oil Limited, on or about 15th November, 2006 at Port Harcourt within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did utter a forged document to wit: Revocation of sales agreement purportedly issued by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to the President/ CEO, West Energy Limited with intent that it may be acted upon as genuine which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences CAP M17 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Act 2007 and punishable under Section 1 (2) of the same Act.”

