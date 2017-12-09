NAFDAC DG partners US agencies over fake drugs

As part of global efforts to assist Nigeria reduce counterfeit foods and drugs in circulation, the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), have begun a process of promoting quality of medicines in the Nigerian system.

According to the new Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Christiana Adeyeye, who disclosed this plan in Lagos, the ongoing process is part of the support the international agencies are giving NAFDAC to boost the agency’s capability to effectively curb the incidence of counterfeit medicines in the country.

Adeyeye made the disclosure at the maiden official reception organised in her honour by staff of NAFDAC in Lagos on Thursday.

She said: “I have also received the report of the gap assessment of NAFDAC conducted by USP and USAID which was published in August 2017.

“In particular, the USP/ USAID GAP Assessment has given me valuable insights into what is on ground here.” Gap analysis involves the comparison of actual performance with potential or desired performance.

Adeyeye said, “The concerns of our people are mainly about safety of our drugs, food, medical devices and water.”

