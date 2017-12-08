Nasarawa: We’ll borrow to pay November salaries

Nasarawa State Government yesterday spoke of its decision to borrow money to pay workers’ November salaries, pending when the state’s allocation from the Federation Allocation Account Committee (FAAC) would be disbursed. The decision to borrow money to pay the workers followed delay in the release of allocation from FAAC to states.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Malam Haruna Osegba, disclosed this at a news briefing he addressed shortly after the State and Local Government Joint Account Committee (JAAC) meeting in Lafia, the state capital. He said that no figures were presented at the Joint Account Committee meeting as a result of nonrelease of allocation to the state and local government due to the postponement of the Federation Allocation Account Committee (FAAC) meeting by the Federal Government. Osegba further explained that it was the first time that the meeting would be held in the state without funds to be shared to local government areas.

The Commissioner said: “This is due to the lack of meeting of the Federation Account Committee (FACC) at the federal level to allocate resources to each state and local government areas (LGAs) for November. “But as a responsible government, we have to look inward to enable us pay our workers more so that we are in Christmas period.”

Like this: Like Loading...