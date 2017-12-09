NCC Tennis League to honour Ekwueme at grand finale

The NCC Tennis League will honour the late statesman Sir Alex Ekwueme (GCON) at the grand finale of the championship scheduled for December 10, at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Race Course. The former Vice President was a great supporter of the NCC Tennis League and attended the two editions of the grand finale as the special guest of honour. He was expected not only to attend this third edition but to sponsor, for the 2018 edition, a team in his name to be located at the Enugu Sports Club where he was a life patron. The tribute expected to be read at the grand finale reads in part:

“The passing on to eternal glory of an outstanding gentleman, a legendary achiever, a voracious academic and more importantly for us, an unbelievable tennis lover, came at the worst possible time for tennis in Nigeria. “Coming about a month to the grand finale of the 2017 NCC Tennis League where he was supposed to be a special guest of honour for the third time and when plans were afoot to start a Team Ekwueme to be domiciled at the Enugu Sports Club where he is a life patron, his demise really hurts. “However, his outstanding achievements packed in 85 years of a positively restless and exemplary life can only motivate and inspire those who loved him.”

