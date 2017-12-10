Ndigbo’ll support candidates, parties with Igbo interest

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has stated that the Igbo will support only political parties and candidates with the interest of Ndigbo in their agenda in the 2019 general elections. President General of the body, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, said that their support will only go to a presidential candidate with manifest programme that would address the multifarious interests and challenges confronting Ndigbo in Nigeria.

Nwodo, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Nwodo spoke yesterday, at a reception organized by the Enugu Chapter of the group in his honour on arrival at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, after a trip to the United States of America, where he and his deputy went to inaugurate the South Carolina chapter of Ohanaeze. Nwodo stressed that although the group was a nonpolitical association, it would advise Ndigbo to vote for a candidate of the political party that has the best programmes for Ndigbo in 2019.

Nwodo also expressed anger at the deplorable state of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, saying that deliberate neglect of the airport, the only international airport in the zone, tallies with the obvious marginalization of the South East geo-political zone in the socio-political and economic development of the country, particularly after the civil war that ended in 1970.

He said their visit to the US provided the opportunity for him to interact with other Igbo organizations and business men and intimated them of the recent South East economic summit and the work of Prof. Chuwkuma Soludo’s Economic and Political Committee, which Ohanaeze inaugurated recently to articulate the roadmap for the socio-economic and political development of South East region.

The President General of Ohanaeze said that Nigerians in US were enthusiastic to partner with South East governors for the development of the region, especially in the area of digital technology, agriculture and power in order to create employment opportunities for the young ones and revive the moribund industries in the area.

“When the candidates emerge, I will seek audience with them. First of all, I’ll want whoever becomes the next president of Nigeria to sign an undertaking, if he is not an Igbo man, that he will not stay for more than one tenure and that the next president of Nigeria will come to Igbo thereafter

