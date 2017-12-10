New level new devil

For anyone who does not want to be misunderstood, one sure way to ensure that is to give any attempt to achieve, fulfill or succeed in his or her calling.

Science tells us that pressure produces movement (progress) and movement (progress) produces pressure. If you are going to make and keep making progress, then be sure that you are going to cause pressure (discomfort) around you.

When you produce pressure in your environment then you are going to see reaction of some sort from that environment. When you are misunderstood and misquoted, that means you said something.

If you do not want any reaction do not take any action. If you would abandon any thought or attempt at excelling in your ministry or calling, then it is most likely no one would worry about you. If you were nobody, nobody would notice, quote or misquote you.

But is this possible? Can somebody created to be somebody successfully pretend to be nobody? Jesus said: “I have sent or called you to go and bear fruits (succeed) and that seed would remain.

God has not called us to go but has decreed that our success would last.

To be a success is to be ahead of many people.

It is not possible to be ahead of others without some sort of head-aches. In fact to be a success is to be a suspect in the minds of many.

A ship in the harbor is safe You must have heard this saying: “A ship in the harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.

God created you for fruitfulness (success) and excellence.

Although your success could bring persecution and name calling, it is wiser to risk that than coil in the safe harbor of failure and uselessness.

Ships are built for the high seas not for cool and cozy environment of the harbor. Its destiny is at the high seas.

That is where the action and the adventures are. But that is not all.

That is where also the rocks and the angry storms await. Jesus knew this when he promised his disciples that those who follow him receive reward on this earth hundred fold blessings with persecution –Mathew5:11-12. In black and white Jesus tells us that persecutions, hatred, jealousy, campaign of calumny are part of the packages of divine promotion.

The earlier the Christian minister settles this in his/her mind the earlier he/she prepares for distraction or disappointment.

New level new devil Yes, friends, it just like the saying goes. It is new level new devil. You will be misunderstood, misquoted and maligned if you are ever going to carry the full gospel effectively.

Every level of ministry has its own devil.

Like this: Like Loading...