Nigeria house project committee inaugurated

The recently reconstituted House Nigeria Project Committee has been inaugurated. At the inauguration which took place at the Minister’s conference room in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung charged the committee members to ensure that Nigeria is well represented at major International Games including the Olympics, Commonwealth, All Africa Games and the FIFA World Cup.

“The Nigeria House Project Committee is set up to establish a hospitality outfit for Nigeria and indeed other African nations to showcase our rich potentials in any country hosting a major sports fiesta. “They will be responsible for making sure the image of the country is presented in the right perspective, using various resources of the state at their disposal including culture, economic opportunities and tourism .

“During such games, these patriots will work to create a presence for their country to attract foreign investors by showcasing the possibilities and potentials in the country.” The Minister thanked the 8-member committee for their volunteerism to serve in that capacity thereby demystifying the notion that nothing can be achieved in sports without money.

