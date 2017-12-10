NLO football season begins March 2018

The Nationwide League One on Saturday rose from its Congress to fix March next year, 2018 for the kickoff of its 2018 football season.

A vote of confidence was passed on the board of the Nationwide League One led by Alh. Mohammed Alkali and the Secretariat headed by Mr. Olushola Ogunnowo. The Congress endorsed that the 2018 NLO Football season should kick-off by March 2018.

The congress also endorsed to review NLO rules and regulation and a five (5) man committee representing all the divisions and having the board director to serve as Chairman and the COO to serve as the Secretary.

The following names were nominated: Mr. Bayo Olanlege, DIV One Clubs, Mr. Yahaya Mohammed (DIV Two Clubs), Mr. Sule Abdullahi (DIV Three Clubs), Mr. Aliyu Kassim (Committee Chairman) and Mr. Olushola Ogunnowo (Committee Secretary).

The Congress approved that the Zonal Coordinators should make effort to organize pre-season Tournament for clubs in there zones.

Giodano Football Club of Kano was declared winner at the finals of the just concluded Super 8 tournament organised by the Nationwide League One. Giodano FC, Kano thrashed their counterpart from Nassarawa State, Aklosendi International Football Club, Lafia, by Two goals to One, 2 – 1.

