No grudge against Hembe, says Rep Mato

Dorathy Mato represents Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency of Benue State in the House of Representatives on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). She defeated an erstwhile popular member and former Chairman of the House Committee on FCT, Herman Hembe, at the Supreme Court in June this year. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, she speaks about her experience in the last few months

After a protracted court case, you won your case at the Supreme Court and have been sworn in. How did you feel considering the difficult times you went through?

First of all, I thank the Almighty God for giving me the opportunity to serve my people as a member of the National Assembly. I believe it was an act of God. And as it is often said, nothing good comes easy. The days we spent in the court were indeed very challenging and tough but I was determined to reclaim the mandate given me by the people of Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency. And God has made this possible.

So, naturally, I was overwhelmed with joy and I am very delighted to be the representative of the people of this wonderful constituency. It is a rare privilege to represent such a highly revered constituency in Benue. I have, therefore, put everything that transpired behind me and I am focused on doing the job I have been elected to do. I don’t like making promises, but I want to tell you categorically that I will not let my people down. I am a woman of legacy and I want you to note that this one year and six months I have to spend in the House will not be wasted. I hope to make maximum use of the period to the benefit of my people.

When I recovered my mandate I wasn’t sworn in immediately. It took some months. But I am promising my people that the confidence they reposed in me will never be betrayed. I will do my best to touch the lives of the less privileged and work for the generality of my constituents. I am not here for myself and my immediate family; I am here to serve my people; to make sure they enjoy the dividends of democracy. And I believe that with the grace of God I will not disappoint.

What has been the relationship between you and other lawmakers? Do they receive you well?

The relationship between my colleagues and I is very cordial. The level of acceptance is very impressive. When I came in at the initial stage I was filled with trepidation and somehow scared because Hon. Hembe whom I succeeded was a young man and was able to establish contacts and cultivate friendship. So, when I came I thought they will not accept me but they have been very wonderful and receptive. At the committee level, I am well received by colleagues and even things I do not know, they have been very supportive putting me through. So, I do not have issues at all. There is no discrimination against me and I have been able to integrate with them. So, I do not have any issue at all.

What about your relationship with Hembe?

Honestly, since I recovered my mandate from him, I have not set my eyes on him. We have not seen each other. But I do not have anything against him. It was just my mandate that was the issue. I hold no grudge against him. He took what rightly belonged to me and I went through the courts to seek justice. Now, I have gotten my mandate and, therefore, have no reason whatsoever to keep malice or begrudge him. He is my son; he is my younger brother and we were only competitors in a game of politics.

How did the People of your constituency receive the news of your victory at the Supreme Court, given that it took more than two years?

It was a moment of joy and celebration. The whole constituency was agog. It was a dream come true. My victory was well received by my constituents. Everybody was happy and because of the way I relate with them; on the same level, they were very happy. I am a classless woman and I am down toearth, so I am on the same page with my people. I love them and they love me. In fact, my people are already talking about 2019; that by the special grace of God I will still be their representative. Last Sunday there was a thanksgiving in my kindred and everyone that matters was there. The first lady of Benue State, Her Excellency, Mrs. Samuel Ortom was present and it was an occasion to remember. It was a eureka affair and all were there. This shows the level of my acceptability in my constituency.

How do you relate with the leadership of the House, considering the fact that your swearing in was delayed and it became somehow controversial?

I have a very good and cordial relationship with leadership of the House; with the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, leader; in fact all of them. When they see me some call me Mama Benue; some Mama Hembe. They have been giving me different pet names. Just last week when I was to second a motion, the Deputy Speaker referred to me as Mama Hembe. And I do not blame anybody for the delay in my swearing in. We are all human beings; and we look at issues from different perspectives. But like I earlier said, I believe everything that transpired was an act of God. There is no gain without pain and I accepted what happened in good faith.

I have absolute respect for the Speaker and the entire leadership. The Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara is a wonderful leader. You can see how he has stabilized the House- there is no crisis whatsoever. But you must understand that Hembe was here for about 12 years, so has made friends. So, for me to have just come and dislodged him, the House would definitely have to ensure that all avenues of justice were exhausted. So, I give glory to God for everything that transpired. The ultimate is that, I have regained my mandate freely given by the people of Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency and at the God’s appointed time, I was duly sworn in by the Speaker. So, all things work well for those who trust in God. Of course, I have learnt that it is the practice, when a member is removed from the House; the leadership ensures that all the loose ends are tied up before the new person is sworn in.

The implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law signed by Governor Samuel Ortom has begun but there are some pockets of resistance especially from the Miyetti Allah. They want the law to be put on hold. What is your take on this?

The problem we have in Nigeria is that some people do not want to abide by the laws of the land. Some of our people are simply lawless. Obeying the law has become an anomaly for some people and this is an unfortunate development. This should not be an issue that will occupy space in public discourse. The primary aim of government is to protect life and property and every responsible government fights for the interest of its people.

The Benue State House of Assembly having looked at the problem of incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen and even unprovoked attacks on innocent citizens by armed herdsmen, decided to pass the bill against open grazing. And the governor, being a democrat, who genuinely loves the people of the state quickly assented to the bill. Now, there is a law in place and it is very simple. Anyone that wants to live and do business in Benue State must subject himself to the laws of the land or face the consequences. The essence of the law is to bring lasting peace. I wish to use this opportunity to urge the Miyetti Allah and other groups opposed to this law to instead support the state government in this bold move aimed at resolving problems between farmers and herdsmen and most importantly putting an end to the constant killing of people and destruction of property. No society thrives in a state of crisis and for development to take place, there must be peace. We need peace in Benue so that the governor and other stakeholders would team up and move the state forward. As much as I know, the anti-open grazing law is not targeted at anybody or any group. It is a well thought out law that is meant to address a problem that had become endemic in the state. Human life is sacred, but for some people to constantly lose their lives on an issue that is not intractable, we must all support His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom for the full implantation of this very important law. In fact, ranching is the modern practice globally and is the most decent way of rearing animals. We are not chasing anyone out of the state; we are creating an enabling environment for people to live peacefully. The law is welcome development and all residents of the state should abide by its provisions.

Benue is an agrarian state and your constituency is largely rural; what plans do you have for women and children who suffer most in these areas?

For now, I do not want to engage in capital projects but I want to empower our women. I want to fund their small scale businesses to make them self-reliant. I intend to establish mobile clinics to take care of women, children and the elderly. I have already sent to Germany for equipment. And this shall be in place as from January next year. I want to invest in women, because when you invest in a woman, you are investing in the entire nation. Women have the spirit of sharing and when you give something to a woman; it benefits every member of the family. So, the women and children and the elderly are my first priority and I hope that by the grace of God, I will touch their lives.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar just resigned from the APC and there are rumours that some members of the National Assembly are planning to defect to PDP with him. Are you one of those leaving the APC with him?

I don’t know about other honourable members but as for me, I am not going anywhere. I, Hon. Dorathy Mato will not leave the APC. I was in the PDP; but I left for AC, and then ACN and now APC. So, I cannot behave like a dog that will return to its vomit. I am a proud member of APC and have no intention whatsoever to dump my party for the PDP. As for Atiku Abubakar, I don’t know him, so I won’t comment on his defection.

