Ogun, MTN Foundation enters partnership on maternal, infant mortality

To better understand the true burden of maternal deaths in Nigeria, the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Soumi Sakai, said that, one Nigerian woman dies every 10 minutes due to complications in childbirth, and over 500 newborns die daily. The former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Salamatu Suleiman, said one in every nine maternal deaths worldwide occurs in Nigeria. These figures are scary and needed to be addressed urgently. Available data shows that every day, in 2016, 15,000 children died before their fifth birthday, 46 per cent of them or 7000 babies, died in the first 28 days of life.

Going by this trend, it is estimated that 60 million children will die before their fifth birthday between 2017 and 2030, of which half will be newborns. The statistics on maternal and infant mortality had over the years assumed a frightening dimension, with the country recording a huge numbers of deaths of pregnant women, expectant mothers and large numbers of stillbirths and pre-term babies.

However, recently the fight against maternal and child mortality in Nigeria, received a much needed boost from MTN foundation, the corporate, social responsibility, CSR, arm of mobile telecommunication network, MTN, when the Foundation launched a project called YellowHeart Initiative in partnership with the federal government and other local and multinational institutions. Recently the initiative received a boost when the Ogun State Government partnered the MTN Foundation, alongside other relevant healthcare agencies, making a pledge to work collaboratively to tackle the menace of infant and maternal mortality in the state.

The partnership, which was announced during MTNFoundation Yellow Heart Forum in Abeokuta, is a demonstration of the foundation’s commitment to reduce maternal and child mortality by increasing the level of awareness and perception of the phenomenon in Nigeria and aligns with global efforts to meet the Sustainable Development Goals health targets.

Commenting on MTNF’s decision to support the Ogun State Government on this initiative, Director, MTN Foundation, Mr. Dennis Okoro said that the foundation is sensitive to the plights of members of the community where it operates “we are very sensitive to challenges within our society, which is why we go the extra mile to make the lives of people brighter. It Is against this backdrop that the foundation created a mandate to spend towards improving the state of healthcare, education and economic empowerment,” He said.

Expressing the appreciation of the state Government, Commissioner for Health, Ogun State, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, thanked the MTN Foundation for the yellow heart initiative and other impactful projects, commissioned by the foundation in the state.

Other activities which took place during the launch, include a panel discussion on maternal and child health as well as ante natal and post-natal sensitization for pregnant women.

