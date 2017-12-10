Olowu signs first professional contract with Arsenal

Promising Nigerian defender, Joseph Olowu, has expressed his delight at signing his first professional contract with Premier League side Arsenal FC of England, shortly after celebrating his 18th birthday.

Olowu has been offered his first professional contract five years after he joined the Emirates outfit.

He said: “I delighted to have signed my first professional contract at Arsenal. I am looking forward to continuing my development at this great club.The real work starts now. All glory to God.”

Like Alex Iwobi and Chuba Akpom, Olowu is also a product of the famous Hale End Academy that produced Jack Wilshere, Johan Djourou, Hal Robson-Kanu, Tony Adams and Ashley Cole amongst others.

Olowu has made only seven appearances for Arsenal’s U18 and U23 teams this season due to injury.

Arsenal U18s won their fifth game in a row across all competitions by thrashing Swansea City 3-0 on the road at Swansea City FC Youth Academy Training Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Six Nigerian-born U-18 players featured in that game; attackers Xavier Amaechi, Bukayo Saka, defensive midfielder James Olayinka, defender Tobi Omole, goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and Folarin Balogun who came in as substitute for Ameachi in the 62nd minute.

Arsenal will face Sheffield Wednesday in the prestigious FA Youth Cup in their next match on Wednesday, December 13.

Like this: Like Loading...