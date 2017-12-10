Olympic Athletes who married their coaches

The athlete, coach relationship in individual sports is always more cordial than usual as they are always together is training sessions everyday preparing for competitions. The duo ends up sharing special bond. It becomes only natural to come across married couples who are also successful athletes and coaches pair

Katinka Hosszú and Shane Tusup

Katinka Hosszu is, known as the Iron Lady from Hungary due to the stamina and resilience she has showcased in professional competition. In the current edition of the Olympics, she won the gold in the 400 meters individual medley by over two seconds, which is a huge margin in competitive swimming. They both met at the University of Southern California, where their love story blossomed due to their common interest in swimming.

Kim and Paula Collins

Kim Collins is a familiar name from London Olympics, 2012. The four-time Olympian from St Kitts and Nevis was expelled from the team for spending the night at a hotel room with wife and kids rather than at the Olympic village. Paula Collins was, and still is Kim’s coach. Kim Collins may be a lesser known star in the 100m race, which has been Usain Bolt territory for some time now, but Kim sure has his wife by his side, cheering him on.

Emily Batty and Adam Morka

Emily Batty is a cyclist based out of Ontario, Canada, who was named in the national contingent for her commendable performances in the Pan American Games and the Common Wealth Games. It would be only fair to regard the husband cum coach, Adam Morka, to be an essential ingredient in the recipe for success. The two of them are said to have met at a bike store.

Jared and Claire Tallent

In the 2012 summer games held in London, both Jared and Claire were representing Australia in the race walking event. In 2016, although Claire is accompanying Jared as his coach, rather than as a teammate.

Jared won a gold in 2012, at the 50km walk, and is looking forward to a repeat performance this time around. Claire, however retired from professional competition after 2012, and has since then become a coach for her husband. In the team, although is Rachel Tallent, who is a race walker in her own capacities, and is coached by her brother Jared Tallent

